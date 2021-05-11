Global Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Drugs of Bioengineered Protein will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Drugs of Bioengineered Protein market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. We give this scenario a % probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Drugs of Bioengineered Protein market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Drugs of Bioengineered Protein market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Drugs of Bioengineered Protein, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Drugs of Bioengineered Protein market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Drugs of Bioengineered Protein companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Therapeutic Proteins

Vaccines

Segmentation by Application

Endocrinology

Immunology

Hematology

Infectiology

Neurology

Oncology

Genetic Disorder

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Americas

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

MENA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

GlaxoSmithKline

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Sanofi

Merck

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Eli Lilly

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Bayer AG

Panacea Biotec

Fresenius kabi

Biocon

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Drugs of Bioengineered Protein?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025

2.1.2 Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2015 VS 2020 VS 2025

2.2 Global Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Size and Forecast by Regions, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.3 Americas Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.4 APAC Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.5 Europe Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.6 MENA Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

3 Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Size by Player

3.1 Global Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Size by Player

3.1.1 Global Top Players Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Revenue, 2018-2020E ($ millions)

3.1.2 Global Top Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Players Market Share, 2018-2020E

3.2 Global Key Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Players Rank in 2019

3.3 Global Key Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Players Head office and Products Offered

3.4 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.4.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.4.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10), 2018-2020E

3.5 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Segment by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

4.1.2 Therapeutic Proteins

4.1.3 Vaccines

4.2 Global Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Size by Type, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.3 Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.4 Therapeutic Proteins Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.5 Vaccines Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5 Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Segment by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Endocrinology

5.1.2 Immunology

5.1.3 Hematology

5.1.4 Infectiology

5.1.5 Neurology

5.1.6 Oncology

5.1.7 Genetic Disorder

5.2 Global Drugs of Bioengineered Protein Market Size by Application, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.3 Endocrinology Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.4 Immunology Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.5 Hematology Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.6 Infectiology Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.7 Neurology Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.8 Oncology Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

Continued…

