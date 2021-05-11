Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs market will register a 1.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3376 million by 2025, from $ 3248.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Alpha-Blocker

Phosphodiesterase Type-5 Inhibitors

Others

The classification of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs includes Alpha-Blocker, Phosphodiesterase Type-5 Inhibitors and Others. And the proportion of M Alpha-Blocker in 2019 is about 38%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Drugstores

Others

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs is widely used in Hospitals, Drugstores and Others. The most proportion of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs is used in Hospitals, and the proportion in 2019 is 48.97%.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Eli Lilly

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Pfizer

Astellas Pharma

TEVA

Abbott

Mylan

Allergan

Merck

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Segment by Type

2.2.1 Alpha-Blocker

2.2.2 Phosphodiesterase Type-5 Inhibitors

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Drugstores

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs by Company

3.1 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs by Regions

4.1 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs by Regions

4.2 Americas Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

Continued…

