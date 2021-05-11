Global Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Meal Replacement for Weight Loss will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Meal Replacement for Weight Loss market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. We give this scenario a % probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Meal Replacement for Weight Loss market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Meal Replacement for Weight Loss market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Meal Replacement for Weight Loss, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Meal Replacement for Weight Loss market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Meal Replacement for Weight Loss companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Meal Replacement Powders

Meal Replacement Bars

Meal Replacement Drinks

Others

Segmentation by Application

Retail Stores

Online Sales

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Americas

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

MENA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Abbott

Onnit Labs

Herbalife

Nestle

SlimFast

Kellogg

Nature’s Bounty

Glanbia

Nutiva

GlaxoSmithKline

Orgain

Ultimate Superfoods

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Meal Replacement for Weight Loss?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025

2.1.2 Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2015 VS 2020 VS 2025

2.2 Global Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size and Forecast by Regions, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.3 Americas Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.4 APAC Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.5 Europe Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.6 MENA Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

3 Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size by Player

3.1 Global Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size by Player

3.1.1 Global Top Players Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Revenue, 2018-2020E ($ millions)

3.1.2 Global Top Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Players Market Share, 2018-2020E

3.2 Global Key Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Players Rank in 2019

3.3 Global Key Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Players Head office and Products Offered

3.4 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.4.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.4.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10), 2018-2020E

3.5 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Segment by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Meal Replacement Powders

4.1.2 Meal Replacement Bars

4.1.3 Meal Replacement Drinks

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size by Type, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.3 Meal Replacement Powders Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.4 Meal Replacement Bars Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.5 Meal Replacement Drinks Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.6 Others Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5 Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Segment by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Retail Stores

5.1.2 Online Sales

5.2 Global Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size by Application, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.3 Retail Stores Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.4 Online Sales Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

6 Americas

6.1 Americas Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size by Country

6.2 United States Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size

6.3 Canada Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size

6.4 Mexico Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size

6.5 Brazil Meal Replacement for Weight Loss Market Size

Continued…

