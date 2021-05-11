COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Size 2021 Global Leading Players, Business Prospects, Share, Future Growth, Industry Updates, Types, Application, Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2027

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The global "COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market" 2021-2027 study provides critical information related to the global, regional, and top players including COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits market share analysis, winning strategies, recent developments, and financials.

COVID-19 testing can identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus and includes methods that detect the presence of virus itself (RT-PCR and isothermal nucleic acid amplification) and those that detect antibodies produced in response to infection. Detection of antibodies (serology) can be used both for diagnosis and population surveillance. Antibody tests show how many people have had the disease, including those whose symptoms were minor or who were asymptomatic. An accurate mortality rate of the disease and the level of herd immunity in the population can be determined from the results of this test. However, the duration and effectiveness of this immune response are still unclear.

In 2021, the global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market key insights have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with the attractiveness of the market has been presented by sales, revenue, distribution channel, product type, and region.

The Major Players in the COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market include:

Cellex

Abbott

Roche

BioMedomics

BD

Henry Schein

Safecare Bio-Tech

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Chembio Diagnostics

Mount Sinai Laboratory

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Innovita Biological Technology

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech

Guangdong Hecin-Scientific

Dynamiker Biotechnology (Tianjin)

ADVAITE

The global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT)

Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Neutralization Assay

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Hospitals

Scientific Research

Global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market: Regional Analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

