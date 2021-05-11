Global Utility Customer Information System Market Size, Share Report 2021-2027: Detailed Analysis of the Market Structure Along with Production Capacity Estimates, Production Sites, Area Served, and Product Types

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The global " Utility Customer Information System Market " 2021-2027 study provides critical information related to the global, regional, and top players including Utility Customer Information System market share analysis, winning strategies, recent developments, and financials.

The utility customer information system (CIS) market is composed of utility companies looking for commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software packages that address business-critical utility meter-to-cash (M2C) and customer service business processes. M2C functions covered include: account maintenance, order processing, product/service management, rate design, billing, credit collection, accounts receivable, statement preparation, and payment processing. For customer service, CISs support multiple client interaction channels — such as call centers, interactive voice response/voice response units (IVR/VRUs). They also support various digital engagement channels (social media and, more recently, virtual assistants/chatbots) — as well as customer self-service needs.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Utility Customer Information System Market

The global Utility Customer Information System market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Furthermore, the Utility Customer Information System Market key insights have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with the attractiveness of the market has been presented by sales, revenue, distribution channel, product type, and region. Also, the major opportunities, future trends, key drivers and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.

The Major Players in the Utility Customer Information System Market include:

Oracle

SAP

NorthStar

Gentrack

Open International Systems

Fluentgrid Limited

efluid SAS

Ferranti Computer Systems

Gruppo Engineering

Indra

Itineris

Vertex

Advanced Utility Systems

Hansen Technologies

Cayenta

The global Utility Customer Information System market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

On the basis of product type , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Natural Gas Companies

Electricity Companies

Telephone Companies

Water Companies

Others

Global Utility Customer Information System Market: Regional Analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Reasons to Purchase Utility Customer Information System Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Utility Customer Information System Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that’s expected to witness the fastest growth.

Competitive landscape which includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present as well as the future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging also as developed regions.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Utility Customer Information System market?

What was the size of the emerging Utility Customer Information System market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Utility Customer Information System market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Utility Customer Information System market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Utility Customer Information System market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Utility Customer Information System market?

Global Utility Customer Information System Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Utility Customer Information System Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Utility Customer Information System market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Utility Customer Information System Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Utility Customer Information System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Utility Customer Information System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Utility Customer Information System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Utility Customer Information System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Utility Customer Information System Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Utility Customer Information System Market Trends

2.3.2 Utility Customer Information System Market Drivers

2.3.3 Utility Customer Information System Market Challenges

2.3.4 Utility Customer Information System Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Utility Customer Information System Players by Revenue

3.2 Global Utility Customer Information System Market Share by Company Type

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Utility Customer Information System Revenue

3.4 Global Utility Customer Information System Market Concentration Ratio

3.5 Utility Customer Information System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Utility Customer Information System Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Utility Customer Information System Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Utility Customer Information System Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Utility Customer Information System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Utility Customer Information System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Utility Customer Information System Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Utility Customer Information System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Utility Customer Information System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continue………………

