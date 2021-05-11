Global IBC Tanks Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the IBC Tanks market will register a 6.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3877.2 million by 2025, from $ 3022.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IBC Tanks business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IBC Tanks market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IBC Tanks, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the IBC Tanks market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by IBC Tanks companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by materials: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Plastic IBC Tanks

Metal IBC Tanks

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceutical

Food

Chemical Industries

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SCHÜTZ

Thielmann

Mauser Group

Shijiheng Plastics

Snyder Industries

Greif

Nisshin Yoki

Time Technoplast Limited

ZhenJiang JinShan Packing Factory

MaschioPack

Pyramid Technoplast

Sintex Industries

WERIT

Hoover Ferguson Group

Kodama Plastics

Schaefer Container Systems

Palletco

Chunag Xiang

Myers Industries

Agriplas-Sotralentz Packaging

NOVAX Material & Technology

Transtainer

Jielin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IBC Tanks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, materials and downstream industry, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of IBC Tanks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IBC Tanks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IBC Tanks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of IBC Tanks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IBC Tanks Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 IBC Tanks Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 IBC Tanks Segment by Materials

2.2.1 Plastic IBC Tanks

2.2.2 Metal IBC Tanks

2.3 IBC Tanks Consumption by Materials

2.3.1 Global IBC Tanks Consumption Market Share by Materials (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global IBC Tanks Revenue and Market Share by Materials (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global IBC Tanks Sale Price by Materials (2015-2020)

2.4 IBC Tanks Segment by Downstream Industry

2.4.1 Pharmaceutical

2.4.2 Food

2.4.3 Chemical Industries

2.4.4 Others

2.5 IBC Tanks Consumption by Downstream Industry

2.5.1 Global IBC Tanks Consumption Market Share by Materials (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global IBC Tanks Value and Market Share by Materials (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global IBC Tanks Sale Price by Materials (2015-2020)

3 Global IBC Tanks by Company

3.1 Global IBC Tanks Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global IBC Tanks Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global IBC Tanks Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global IBC Tanks Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global IBC Tanks Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global IBC Tanks Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global IBC Tanks Sale Price by Company

….. continued

