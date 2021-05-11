Examination Lights Market Huge Growth, Opportunity by Trend, Key Players and Forecast 2021 – 2027 Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2020-2027

The global examination lights market size is set to reach USD 259.6 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Increasing patient burden on healthcare facilities worldwide will act as the central growth driver for this market in the upcoming decade. The incidence of various kinds of diseases and disorders is rising at a rapid rate around the world. For instance, close to 463 million people were diabetic in 2019, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). By 2045, IDF expects this number to reach 700 million. Similarly, the World Health Organization states that 18.1 million new cancer cases were reported in 2018 and the diseases caused 9.6 million deaths in the same year. Widespread prevalence of these chronic and life-threatening diseases has compelled governments across the globe to increase their healthcare spending. As a result, healthcare infrastructures globally are getting more robust and technologically advanced, making this factor one of the leading examination lights market trends.

Fortune Business Insights™, through its report, titled “Examination Lights Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (LED, and Halogen), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, states that the value of this market stood at USD 197.1 million in 2018. Besides this, the report also provides the following information:

Profiles of the major players in the market;

Noteworthy industry developments;

Analysis of the different market segments;

Research into the market trends, drivers, and restraints; and

Evaluation of the current and future prospects in the market in general and in regions in particular.

Request Sample PDF of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/examination-lights-market-101944

Few Disadvantages of LED Lights to Put Constraints on Growth

Light Emitting Diodes or LEDs are a landmark advancement in lighting technology as these lights are extremely energy-efficient and have a significantly longer shelf-life compared to conventional halogen lights. However, they suffer from a few limitations which may hold back the examination lights market growth. For instance, the performance of LED lights is dependent on ambient temperature. High ambient temperatures may cause overdriving of LEDs and damage the device. To avoid this situation, effective heat-sinking mechanisms need to be deployed. This factor is vital in the healthcare industry as these lights need to function efficiently across different temperatures in a healthcare facility. Furthermore, LEDs are known to cause ‘blue pollution’ since they emit large quantities of blue light, which is the most intense form of visible light, thereby causing greater amount of light pollution.

North America to Occupy the Driver’s Seat; Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Considerable CAGR

With a market size of USD 63.8 million in 2018, North America is poised to dominate the examination lights market share in the forecast period. The main forces driving the growth of this market include increasing focus on early diagnosis of diseases, high prevalence of chronic disorders such as obesity, and active adoption of advanced healthcare technologies in the region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to display a healthy CAGR on account of improving healthcare infrastructure in India and China coupled with entry of private players in the health sector. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, the market will be fueled by the rising government expenditure in developing healthcare infrastructure.

Growing Focus on Innovation to Intensify Competition

According to the examination lights market analysis, competitors are directing their investments towards R&D to come up novel lighting solutions. Companies are hoping to strengthen their position in this market through diverse product offerings.

Industry Developments:

January 2019: Critical tumor removal surgical procedures were performed at theNeurosurgery Hospital in Baghdad, Iraq. The surgeries were performed on the brain using high quality examination lights developed by SIMEON Medical, a renowned medical lighting company in Germany.

Critical tumor removal surgical procedures were performed at theNeurosurgery Hospital in Baghdad, Iraq. The surgeries were performed on the brain using high quality examination lights developed by SIMEON Medical, a renowned medical lighting company in Germany. September 2013: Daray Medical, a leading manufacturer of medical lights, announced the launch of X240, a new examination lighting system featuring spring-balanced arm for better ergonomics.

Leading Players Covered in the Examination Lights Market Report:

Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG

Technomed India

Steris plc.

Stryker

Skytron, LLC

SIMEON Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Brandon Medical

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Enquire before buying

Examination Lights Market Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Examination Lights Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global Examination Lights Market? Who are the key manufacturers in Examination Lights Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Examination Lights Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Examination Lights Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Examination Lights Market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Examination Lights Market?

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights New Product Launches, Key Players

Pricing Analysis, Key Brands/ Key Players, 2018

Key Industry Developments Global Examination Lights Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology LED Halogen

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Examination Lights Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology LED Halogen

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada



Europe Examination Lights Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology LED Halogen

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia pacific Examination Lights Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology LED Halogen

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Examination Lights Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology LED Halogen

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Examination Lights Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology LED Halogen

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments

Global Market Share Analysis (2018)

Comparative Analysis – Major Players

Company Profiles (Overview, Products, SWOT, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability)) HillRom Services Inc. Stryker Getinge AB Steris plc. I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG Technomed India Skytron BihlerMED Mach GmbH & Co. KG



Strategic Recommendations

Browse More Info on this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/examination-lights-market-101944

RELATED REPORTS:

Examination Lights Market Overview, Shares, Growing Demand, Market Size, Growth, Production, Types, Applications and Forecast Report 2027

Fibrin Sealants Market Demand and SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects

India Insulin Pumps Market Post-pandemic Analysis 2027: Size, Share Growth, Trends

Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Research and Clinical Advancements 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends

Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Global Business Trends, Share, Future Demand, Progress Insight, Modest Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Forecast to 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.