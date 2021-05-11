Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Rapid Test Kit

Culture Test

PCR-based Test

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Physician Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Quidel Corporation

BD

bioMérieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher)

Sekisui Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rapid Test Kit

2.2.3 PCR-based Test

2.2.3 PCR-based Test

2.3 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Physician Clinics

2.4.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

2.4.3 Hospitals

2.5 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics by Players

3.1 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics by Regions

4.1 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics by Countries

7.2 Europe GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

..…continued.

