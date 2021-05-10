Global Medical Syringes and Needles Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Syringes and Needles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Medical Syringes and Needles, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Medical Syringes and Needles market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Medical Syringes and Needles companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Syringes

Needles

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Vaccine

Biologics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BD

Feeltech

B Braun

Schott

Nipro

Gerresheimer

Terumo

Weigao

Taisei Kako

Stevanato

Owen Mumford

Cardinal Health

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Syringes and Needles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medical Syringes and Needles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Syringes and Needles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Syringes and Needles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Syringes and Needles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Medical Syringes and Needles?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Medical Syringes and Needles Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Medical Syringes and Needles Segment by Type

2.2.1 Syringes

2.2.2 Needles

2.3 Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Medical Syringes and Needles Segment by Application

2.4.1 Vaccine

2.4.2 Biologics

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Medical Syringes and Needles by Company

3.1 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Medical Syringes and Needles Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Medical Syringes and Needles Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Medical Syringes and Needles by Regions

4.1 Medical Syringes and Needles by Regions

4.2 Americas Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Medical Syringes and Needles Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Medical Syringes and Needles Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Syringes and Needles by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Medical Syringes and Needles Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Medical Syringes and Needles Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

..…continued.

