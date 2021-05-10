Natural Colorants Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global natural colorants market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Natural Colorants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Annatto-based colorings, Beet-red, Turmeric-based colorings, Carmine and cochineal-based colorings, Others), By Application (Dairy, Bakery, Meat and meat products, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other natural colorants market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most renowned companies operating in the natural colorants market. They are as follows:

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherland)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

GNT Group B.V. (Netherland)

Hansen A/S (Denmark)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Other key market players

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Synthetic Colorants to Accelerate Growth

People nowadays are shifting rapidly from synthetic colorants to clean label products. They are persistently looking for easily-recognizable, natural, organic, and simple ingredients. Hence, the demand for natural dyes is up surging. Besides, processors, especially the beverage manufacturers, are utilizing non-GMO and clean label colors in their products. These factors would propel the natural colorants market growth during the forecast period.

However, the extraction of such pigments from numerous botanical sources is an expensive process. The amount of coloring compound present in synthetic sources is around 90%, while in botanicals, it is less than 2%. Also, the unavailability of advanced extraction technologies may hamper market growth. But, the economy of the scale, if efficiently achieved along with light & heat stability, standardization in terms of pH, and other associated parameters, can aid both the consumers and manufacturers in the long run.

Regional Analysis for Natural Colorants Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Natural Colorants Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Natural Colorants Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Natural Colorants Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

