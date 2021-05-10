Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Tourism Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Medical Tourism Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Medical Tourism Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Medical Tourism Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cardio Internal Medicine

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Oncology

Fertility Treatments

Orthopedic Treatment

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Adults

Children

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Asklepios Kliniken

Al Zahra Hospital

Fortis Healthcare

Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Bahrain Specialist Hospital

Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Group

Hamad Medical Corporation

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital

Razavi Hospital

Pantai Holdings Berhad

Jordan Hospital

Al Rahba Hospital

Phyathai Hospitals Group

Samitivej

Dentalpro

Acıbadem Healthcare Group

Zulekha Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

IJN Health Institute

Prince Court Medical Centre

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Tourism Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medical Tourism Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Tourism Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Tourism Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Medical Tourism Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Medical Tourism Services?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Medical Tourism Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Medical Tourism Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cardio Internal Medicine

2.2.3 Oncology

2.2.4 Fertility Treatments

2.2.5 Orthopedic Treatment

2.2.6 Other

2.3 Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Medical Tourism Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Adults

2.4.2 Children

2.5 Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Medical Tourism Services by Players

3.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Medical Tourism Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Medical Tourism Services by Regions

4.1 Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Medical Tourism Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Medical Tourism Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Medical Tourism Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Tourism Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Tourism Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Tourism Services by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Tourism Services Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Forecast

10.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Medical Tourism Services Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Medical Tourism Services Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

..…continued.

