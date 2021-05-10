Vitamin A Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global vitamin a market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Vitamin A Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Functional Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other vitamin a market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most prominent organizations present in the vitamin A market. They are as follows:

Integrated Biopharma, Inc.

BASF SE

Adisseo France SAS

Amway

Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Bayer AG

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Other renowned companies

The report further mentions that vitamin A is extensively used in the animal feed industry because of the increasing demand for dairy products and meat. Besides, it is utilized in the cosmetic industry on account of its positive effects on hair and skin.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Functional Food to Propel Growth

Nowadays, the number of awareness programs regarding the harmful effects of fast food is increasing across the world. Hence, the demand for nutritionally enhanced food and beverages is increasing. In addition to that, the demand for dietary supplements and functional foods is also surging. Vitamin A is very beneficial for the functioning of the eyes.

However, the governments of various countries are putting forward stringent norms regarding the labeling of functional foods and dietary supplements. The FDA’s new labeling rules were implemented from January 1, 2020. As per the regulations, vitamin A will be listed on product labels only in mcg retinol activity equivalents (RAE) and not international units (IUs). It may hinder the vitamin A market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis for Vitamin A Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Vitamin A Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Vitamin A Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Vitamin A Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

