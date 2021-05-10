Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Strips

Glucose Meter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Clinic

Household

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Roche

77 Elektronika

LifeScan

Ascensia

ARKRAY

Abbott

B. Braun

I-SENS

Trividia Health

Omron

Yuwell

Edan

AgaMatrix

Sinocare

Terumo

Yicheng

ALL Medicus

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Strips

2.2.2 Glucose Meter

2.3 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Clinic

2.4.3 Household

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) by Company

3.1 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) by Regions

4.1 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) by Regions

4.2 Americas Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Distributors

10.3 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Customer

11 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

..…continued.

