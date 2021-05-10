Plant-based Snacks Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global plant-based snacks market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Plant-based Snacks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Type (Wafers, Snack Bar, Cookies), By Source (Vegetable, Fruit, Cereal, Tubers, Legumes), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Specialty Stores)and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/grain-silos-market-103188

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other plant-based snacks market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the leading players operating in the Global Plant-based Snacks Market includes;

Sejoyia

Inka Crops

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Wyandot, Inc.

Dang Foods Company

Moon Juice

Vezlay Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Moreover, around USD 1.5 trillion-worth of healthcare costs, which are likely to arise as global warming worsens. This is expected to be one of the leading plant-based snacks market trends as consumer food preferences show a marked shift towards plant-based diets. For example, statistics released by the Vegan Society reveal that there was a 987% rise in demand for meat-free food items in the UK in 2017, indicating a conscious conversion to plant-based diets, which augurs well for this market.

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes to Spike the Demand for Plant-based Foods

Modern-day work culture and stress, along with pollution, have surged the incidence of chronic diseases, prominent among which is diabetes. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that around 463 million people are suffering from diabetes currently and by 2045, this number is projected to spike to 700 million. Furthermore, according to the IDF, diabetes caused 4.2 million deaths and around 374 million people worldwide are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the near future.

View press release for more information @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/grain-fumigation-market-size-outlook-share-demand-manufacturers-and-2027-forecast-2020-08-26?tesla=y

Regional Analysis for Plant-based Snacks Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Plant-based Snacks Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Plant-based Snacks Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Plant-based Snacks Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/honey-market-size-reach-usd-104500852.html

https://ca.movies.yahoo.com/honey-market-size-reach-usd-104500852.html

https://in.finance.yahoo.com/news/honey-market-size-reach-usd-104500852.html

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/provider-globenewswire/

https://markets.financialcontent.com/startribune/news/read/41313755/honey_market_size_to_reach_usd_11.16_billion_by_2027

https://markets.financialcontent.com/townhall/news/read/41313755

http://finance.azcentral.com/azcentral/news/read/41313755

https://markets.financialcontent.com/wral/news/read/41313755/honey_market_size_to_reach_usd_11.16_billion_by_2027

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/05/06/2224273/0/en/Honey-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-11-16-Billion-by-2027-Growing-Consumer-Inclination-for-Healthy-and-Immunity-Boosting-Foods-to-Enhance-Market-Growth-Says-Says-Fortune-Business-Insigh.html

http://markets.post-gazette.com/postgazette/news/read/41313755

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245