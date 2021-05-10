Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wearable Smart Baby Monitor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Wearable Smart Baby Monitor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Wearable Smart Baby Monitor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Wearable Smart Baby Monitor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Audio Smart Baby Monitor

Video Smart Baby Monitor

Tracking Devices

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nanit

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

AGPtek

VTech

NETGEAR Inc.

Summer Infant, Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

iBaby Labs, Inc.

Motorola, Inc.

Lorex Technology Inc.

WiFi Baby

Withings

Philips

Safety 1st

Graco

Infant Optics

Levana

Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Snuza

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wearable Smart Baby Monitor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wearable Smart Baby Monitor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wearable Smart Baby Monitor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Wearable Smart Baby Monitor?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Segment by Type

2.2.1 Audio Smart Baby Monitor

2.2.2 Video Smart Baby Monitor

2.2.3 Tracking Devices

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

2.4.2 Specialty Stores

2.4.3 Online Sales Channel

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor by Company

3.1 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

..…continued.

