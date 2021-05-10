Global Pneumatic Tourniquet market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Pneumatic Tourniquet market will register a 4.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3280.9 million by 2025, from $ 2722.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pneumatic Tourniquet business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pneumatic Tourniquet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pneumatic Tourniquet, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Pneumatic Tourniquet market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Pneumatic Tourniquet companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Single bladder Tourniquet

Dual Bladder Tourniquet

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Orthopaedic

Intravenous regional anesthesia

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Table of Content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Pneumatic Tourniquet Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Pneumatic Tourniquet Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cardiovascular Medical Devices

2.2.2 Laparoscopic Medical Devices

2.2.3 Orthopedic/ Arthroscopic Medical Devices

2.2.4 Gastroenterology Medical Devices

2.2.5 General Surgery Medical Devices

2.3 Pneumatic Tourniquet Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Pneumatic Tourniquet Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Commerical

2.5 Pneumatic Tourniquet Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

