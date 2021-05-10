Global RNAi Technology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of RNAi Technology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the RNAi Technology, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the RNAi Technology market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by RNAi Technology companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by therapy area: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cancer

Liver Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Drug Discovery & Development

Therapeutics

Drug Delivery

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Gotham Therapeutics

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Calando

Arbutus Biopharma

Silence Therapeutics

Benitec Biopharma

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global RNAi Technology market size by key regions/countries, therapy area and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of RNAi Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RNAi Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RNAi Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of RNAi Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the RNAi Technology?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global RNAi Technology Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global RNAi Technology Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 RNAi Technology Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 RNAi Technology Segment by Therapy Area

2.2.1 Cancer

2.2.3 Respiratory Disorders

2.2.4 Neurological Disorders

2.2.5 Autoimmune Disorders

2.2.6 Others

2.3 RNAi Technology Market Size by Therapy Area

2.3.1 Global RNAi Technology Market Size Market Share by Therapy Area (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global RNAi Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Therapy Area (2015-2020)

2.4 RNAi Technology Segment by Application

2.4.1 Drug Discovery & Development

2.4.2 Therapeutics

2.4.3 Drug Delivery

2.4.4 Others

2.5 RNAi Technology Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global RNAi Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global RNAi Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global RNAi Technology by Players

3.1 Global RNAi Technology Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global RNAi Technology Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global RNAi Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global RNAi Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 RNAi Technology by Regions

4.1 RNAi Technology Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas RNAi Technology Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC RNAi Technology Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe RNAi Technology Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa RNAi Technology Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas RNAi Technology Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas RNAi Technology Market Size by Therapy Area

5.3 Americas RNAi Technology Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC RNAi Technology Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC RNAi Technology Market Size by Therapy Area

6.3 APAC RNAi Technology Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe RNAi Technology by Countries

7.2 Europe RNAi Technology Market Size by Therapy Area

7.3 Europe RNAi Technology Market Size by Application

..…continued.

