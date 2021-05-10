Global Suture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Suture market will register a 3.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1094.9 million by 2025, from $ 968.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Suture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Suture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Suture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Suture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Suture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Absorbable sutures
Non-absorbable sutures
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Human Application
Veterinary Application
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Johnson & Johnson Medical
Samyang Biopharmaceuticals
Medtronic
B.Braun
Internacional Farmacéutica
Peters Surgical
Surgical Specialties
DemeTech
Mani
Kono Seisakusho
Teleflex
CONMED
Lotus Surgicals
AD Surgical
Unik Surgical Sutures MFG
Usiol
W.L. Gore & Associates
Assut Medical Sarl
Dolphin
United Medical Industries
Shanghai Tianqing
Huaian Angle
JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products
Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology
Jiangxi Longteng
Huaiyin Micra
Weihai Wego
Sutures India Pvt
Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Suture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Suture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Suture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Suture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Suture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Suture Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Suture Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Suture Segment by Type
2.2.1 Absorbable sutures
2.2.2 Non-absorbable sutures
2.3 Suture Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Suture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Suture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Suture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Suture Segment by Application
2.4.1 Human Application
2.4.2 Veterinary Application
….. continued
