The ”Europe prescription spectacles“ market size is expected to reach USD 31.89 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of ocular disorders and the growing adoption of mobile phones and laptops that drive the demand for innovative prescription spectacles in Europe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Europe Prescription Spectacles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Age Group (Less than 18 Years, 18-45 Years, and 45-55 Years, more than 55 Years), By Product {Lenses (Single Vision, Bifocal, and Progressive)} and Frames (Total Metal, Combination, Plastic, Rimless, and Others), By Application (Myopia, Presbyopia, Others), By Distribution Channel (Ophthalmic Clinics, Retail Store, and Online Stores) Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 23.92 billion in 2019.

Major Europe Prescription Spectacles Market Key players covered in the report include:

Essilor Luxottica (California, U.S.)

RODENSTOCK GMBH (Munich, Germany)

Safilo Group S.p.A. (Padua, Italy)

Younger Optics (Torrance, U.S.)

Fielmann AG (Hamburg, Germany)

Nikon Optical UK. LTD (Nikon Corporation) (Tokyo, Japan)

Carl Zeiss Meditec Group (Oberkochen, Germany)

Hoya Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Global Europe Prescription Spectacles Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Europe Prescription Spectacles Market Analysis 2021:

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Ocular Disorder to Augment Growth

According to the report by the European Blind Union, it is estimated that around 30 million people in Europe suffer from blindness and partial sightedness. That is about 1 in 30 Europeans experiencing vision loss. The increasing prevalence of ocular disorder amongst the population is propelling the manufacturers to boost the Europe prescription spectacles sale by introducing innovative products. Moreover, the growing adoption of mobiles and laptops owing to the increasing work from culture amid COVID-19 is expected to contribute to the Europe prescription spectacles market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

More Than 55 Years Segment Held 43.4% Market Share in 2019

The more than 55 years segment, based on age group, held a market share of about 43.4% in 2019 and is likely to dominate the global market for the Europe prescription spectacles in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the presence of a higher proportion of the population coming under this age bracket in Europe.

COUNTRY INSIGHTS

Germany to Remain Dominant; Increasing Consumer Spending Capacity to Aid Growth

Among all the countries, Germany stood at USD 5.24 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the Europe prescription eyeglasses market. This is attributable to the increasing consumer spending capacity of the working population that is driving the sales in the Europe prescription spectacles stores.

The market in Italy is expected to showcase significant growth backed by the large presence of major eye wear giants in the country that are contributing to the high sales of the Europe prescription eyeglasses between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Carl Zeiss Announces New ZEISS UVClean Technology to Maintain its Dominance

The Europe prescription spectacles market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are focusing on introducing innovative eye gear technology to surge the Europe prescription spectacles demand. For instance, in September 2020, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, a leading spectacle provider, announced the launch of ZEISS UVClean technology device. As per the company, it is an optometry-specific UV-C disinfecting device that is designed for eye care professionals.

Industry Development:

October 2020 – Essilor introduced Stellest lens, a new- generation of spectacle lens solution that is expected to aid people suffering from myopia disorder. This is expected to strengthen its position in the global marketplace.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Europe Prescription Spectacles market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Europe Prescription Spectacles market? Who are the key manufacturers in Europe Prescription Spectacles market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Europe Prescription Spectacles market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Europe Prescription Spectacles market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Europe Prescription Spectacles market? What are the Europe Prescription Spectacles market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Europe Prescription Spectacles industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Europe Prescription Spectacles market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Europe Prescription Spectacles industry?

