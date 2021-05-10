Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

MIGS Stents

MIGS Shunts

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCS)

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Glaukos Corporation

New World Medical

Ivantis

Ellex

Alcon

Allergan

Microsurgical Technology

BVI

Iridex

Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision

Santen Pharmaceutical

Sight Scientific

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 MIGS Stents

2.2.2 MIGS Shunts

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Ophthalmology Clinics

2.4.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCS)

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices by Company

3.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices by Regions

4.1 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices by Regions

4.2 Americas Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS

..…continued.

