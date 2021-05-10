Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market 2021 Global Industry Demand, Share, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth by 2024

Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Share in global regions.

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market for 2018-2023.CIPP, is one of several pipe rehabilitation methods referred to as Trenchless Technologies. It is an approved method and preferred method to rehabilitating cracked, broken and failed sanitary or storm sewer pipes. Lining is less expensive and more efficient than traditional open cut replacement methods, normally installed with little or no surface disruption. CIPP lining process can be used to rehabilitate virtually any type of pipe including; Clay, Cast Iron, Orangeburg, PVC, ABS, HDPE, Concrete Pipe or Corrugated Metal Pipe.CIPP is a resin-saturated felt tube or robust sleeve composed of polyester that is inverted or pulled into aging and damaged sewer pipes. Typically, the CIPP lining tube is inserted into the damaged pipe with either air pressure or water pressure. Hot water or steam is used to cure the resin which then forms a solid, impregnable mass that lines the interior dimensions of a sewer pipe, taking the form of the pipe and providing a seamless, tight fitting and corrosion-resistant lining.CIPP can be divided by various types according to materials or installation method. When considering the installation method in a project, inversion method is the most widely used.Global consumption of CIPP increased from 4104.9 Kilometer in 2013 to 2698.6 Kilometer in 2018. Key consumption regions are North America and Europe. The two regions consumed 76.14% CIPP globally in the year of 2017.Over the next five years, LPI() projects that Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 140 million by 2023, from US$ 110 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Report are:-

Aegion Corporation

Layne Inliner

Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR)

Norditube Technologies

Perma-Liner Industries

Ashimori Industry

IMPREG

LMK Technologies

Reline Group

SAERTEX MultiCom

Sekisui Americas SPR

CIPP Corporation

PMPS Liner Technology

Rainer Kiel Kanalsanierung

Trelleborg



Inversion Type

Pull-in Type

Municipalities and Utilities

Industrial

Others



North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Segment by Type

2.3 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Segment by Application

2.5 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) by Players

3.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) by Regions

4.1 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) by Regions

4.1.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Distributors

10.3 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Customer

11 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

