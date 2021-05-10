Diphenol Category Products Market 2021 impact of COVID-19 on Global Future Growth, Leading Players, Industry Updates, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global Diphenol Category Products Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Diphenol Category Products Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Diphenol Category Products Market Share in global regions.



In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Diphenol Category Products market for 2018-2023.Dihydroxybenzenes, also known as Benzenediols, are organic chemical compounds in which two hydroxyl groups are substituted onto a benzene ring. There are three isomers, including Catechol (1, 2-benzenediol), Resorcinol (1, 3-benzenediol), Hydroquinone (1, 4-benzenediol). Diphenols and their derivatives are used as polymerisation inhibitors, anti-oxidants, biocides, intermediates for pigments and dyes, and in catalysis. Applications include crop protection and fragrances.The market of Diphenol Category Products is very concentrated. Of the 2017 global market, the top 11 companies, account for about 87.83% of sales. In terms of volume, the global Diphenol Category Products Production was 169612 MT in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 232272 MT in 2025. growing at a Growth Rate of 4.59% between 2017 and 2024. Antidumping issue has never quite the stage of Diphenol Category Products market. China has raised several antidumping cases for the past decade. Now follows India. As the geopolitics situation becoming growing unpredictable, the Diphenol Category Products would be a latent target for trade protectionism.Over the next five years, LPI() projects that Diphenol Category Products will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1400 million by 2023, from US$ 1070 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Diphenol Category Products Market Report are:-

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

Lonsen

Camlin Fine Chemicals

Jiangsu Sanjili

Mitsui Chemicals

Hubei Xiangyun

UBE Industries

Eastman

YanCheng FengYang Chemical

Atul





This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diphenol Category Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Product types covered:

Catechol

Resorcinol

Hydroquinone

End users/applications covered:

Chemical Intermediates

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural

Other



Key segments:

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered



The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Diphenol Category Products market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Diphenol Category Products market forecast to 2024.

Regions covered:

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Diphenol Category Products Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Diphenol Category Products Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Diphenol Category Products Segment by Type

2.3 Diphenol Category Products Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Diphenol Category Products Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Diphenol Category Products Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Diphenol Category Products Segment by Application

2.5 Diphenol Category Products Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Diphenol Category Products Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Diphenol Category Products Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Diphenol Category Products by Players

3.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Diphenol Category Products Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Diphenol Category Products Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Diphenol Category Products Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Diphenol Category Products Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Diphenol Category Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Diphenol Category Products Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Diphenol Category Products by Regions

4.1 Diphenol Category Products by Regions

4.1.1 Global Diphenol Category Products Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Diphenol Category Products Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Diphenol Category Products Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Diphenol Category Products Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Diphenol Category Products Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Diphenol Category Products Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Diphenol Category Products Distributors

10.3 Diphenol Category Products Customer

11 Global Diphenol Category Products Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

