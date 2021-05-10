Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2024

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Report –

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market for 2018-2023.Vehicle-to-X refers to an intelligent transport system where all vehicles and infrastructure systems are interconnected with each other.This connectivity will provide more precise knowledge of the traffic situation across the entire road network which in turn will help: Optimize traffic flows, Reduce congestion, cut accident numbers, Minimize emissions.V2X technology is based on 5.9GHz Dedicated Short Range Communication, a derivative of WiFi specifically defined for fast moving objects. It allows vehicles to communicate their state, such as their position and speed, to surrounding vehicles and infrastructures even in non-line-of-sight condition, such as behind a building or a curve.The continuing push to improve safety while reducing the emissions and energy consumption resulting from transportation is driving the development of a number of crucial technologies, including electrification and automated driving systems. One of the key enabling systems for the success of both is the provision of real-time data to vehicles, drivers, and pedestrians through vehicle-to-external communications (V2X) using dedicated short-range communications (DSRC).Global demand for new vehicles is projected to continue growing over the next decade, particularly in developing markets where dense urbanization is already causing problems with traffic congestion, accident rates, and air quality. Even before there is significant deployment of automated vehicles, V2X connectivity has the potential alleviate some of these issues. DSRC-based V2X systems are anticipated to be deployed by OEMs beginning in 2016 and see rapid expansion over the next decade. In addition to the embedded OEM systems on new vehicles, aftermarket retrofit systems and new smartphones with DSRC capability are expected to be adopted. According to QY Research, global revenue from sales of OEM and aftermarket V2X Communications is projected to reach more than $6 billion by 2025.It is report that GM will be the first car maker to have a V2X system in a production vehicle, with their CTS Cadillac going into production at the end of 2016. Meanwhile in Europe, the Corridor Project will ensure that there is infrastructure in place for the early adopters. Deployment work is happening in parallel in the both the US and Europe, so it will be difficult to pinpoint exactly who deploys first – and even then there will only be months in it.Over the next five years, LPI() projects that Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) will register a 28.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 3940 million by 2023, from US$ 860 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Report are:-

Delphi (Aptiv)

Continental AG

Denso

Cohda

Kapsch

Qualcomm

ETrans

Savari

Autotalks

Arada (Lear)



What Is the scope Of the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Report?

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

What are the product type Covered in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market 2020?

V2V

V2I

V2P

What are the end users/application Covered in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market 2020?

Road Safety Service

Automatic Parking System

Emergency Vehicles

Auto Car Service



What are the key segments in the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

