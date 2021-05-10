Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market 2021 Research by Size, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Industry Growth, Industry Share Report, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024

Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Report –

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market for 2018-2023.This report studies the aluminum chloride hexahydrate market.Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is white or slightly yellow, crystalline powder or colourless crystals. It is also used in water treatment industry, chemical intermediates industry, casting industry and other.Aluminum chloride hexahydrate major has two types, including 99% content and 95% content. 99% content aluminum chloride hexahydrate is used in pharmaceutical industry. 95% content aluminum chloride hexahydrate is used in water treatment industry, chemical intermediates industry and casting industry etc. During all application fields, water treatment industry is largest consumption field. In 2016, water treatment industry consumed aluminum chloride hexahydrate is about 49922 MT, with a consumption share of 59.00%. Casting industry is the second largest consumption field, with a consumption share of 25.70%.Aluminum chloride hexahydrate manufacturers are mainly concentrated in China and India. Globally, Gongyi Huanan, Yuqing Jingshui, Nantong Chenlong Chemical, Gongyi Longda, Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical, Gongyi Yishuiyuan, Xinghua Kangda, Nantong Mengya, Base Metal Group and Canton are major suppliers. Gongyi Huanan is a global leader with production of 10788 MT in 2016. Over the next five years, LPI() projects that Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Report are:-

Gongyi Huanan

Yuqing Jingshui

Nantong Chenlong Chemical

Gongyi Longda

Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical

Gongyi Yishuiyuan

Xinghua Kangda

Nantong Mengya

Base Metal Group

Canton



What Is the scope Of the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Report?

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

What are the product type Covered in Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market 2020?

0.99

0.95

Other

What are the end users/application Covered in Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market 2020?

Water Treatment Industry

Chemical Intermediates Industry

Casting Industry

Other



What are the key segments in the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Segment by Type

2.3 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Segment by Application

2.5 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate by Players

3.1 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate by Regions

4.1 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate by Regions

4.1.1 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Distributors

10.3 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Customer

11 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

