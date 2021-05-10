Global Used Medical Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Used Medical Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Used Medical Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Used Medical Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Used Medical Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Medical Imaging Equipment

Operating Room and Surgical Equipment

Patient Monitors

Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment

Neurology Equipment

Other Equipment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals & Clinic

Nursing Homes

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE Healthcare

Everx Pvt Ltd

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi

Canon Medical

Siemens Healthineers

Soma Technology

Block Imaging International

Integrity Medical Systems

Avante Medical Surgical

Radiology Oncology Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Used Medical Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Used Medical Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Used Medical Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Used Medical Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Used Medical Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Used Medical Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Used Medical Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Medical Imaging Equipment

2.2.2 Operating Room and Surgical Equipment

2.2.3 Patient Monitors

2.2.4 Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment

2.2.5 Neurology Equipment

2.2.6 Other Equipment

2.3 Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Used Medical Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Used Medical Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Used Medical Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals & Clinic

2.4.2 Nursing Homes

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Used Medical Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Used Medical Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Used Medical Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Used Medical Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Used Medical Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Used Medical Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Used Medical Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Used Medical Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Used Medical Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Used Medical Equipment by Regions

4.1 Used Medical Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Used Medical Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Used Medical Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Used Medical Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Used Medical Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Used Medical Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Used Medical Equipment Value by Re

..…continued.

