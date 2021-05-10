Global Bone Cement Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Bone Cement market will register a 7.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 836.8 million by 2025, from $ 622.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bone Cement business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bone Cement market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Bone Cement, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Bone Cement market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Bone Cement companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Low Viscosity Cements

Medium Viscosity Cements

High Viscosity Cements

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Joint

Vertebral

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stryker

Osseon

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Heraeus Medical

DJO Global

Medtronic

Tecres

Alphatec Spine

TSMRI

Somatex Medical Technologies

TEKNIMED

Cook Medical

G-21

Medacta International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bone Cement consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bone Cement market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bone Cement manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bone Cement with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bone Cement submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bone Cement Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Bone Cement Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Bone Cement Segment by Type

2.2.1 Low Viscosity Cements

2.2.2 Medium Viscosity Cements

2.2.3 High Viscosity Cements

2.3 Bone Cement Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Bone Cement Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Bone Cement Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Bone Cement Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Bone Cement Segment by Application

2.4.1 Joint

2.4.2 Vertebral

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Bone Cement Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Bone Cement Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Bone Cement Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Bone Cement Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

