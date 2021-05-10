The global ”medical mask market“ size is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing incidence of coronavirus across the world will have a huge impact on market growth. According to a report published by Fortune business Insights, titled “Medical Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Mask, Respirators, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 2.15 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Medical masks are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and other diagnostic centres by healthcare professionals. The ability of these products to stop spreading of infectious and contagious diseases has created a huge demand for the product in recent years. The increasing use of the product, owing to the awareness of safety and preventive measures will contribute to the growing demand. Variations in product offerings will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The cost-effectivity of the product, coupled with the ease of availability, has been influential in the growth of the market. Medical masks can prevent spreading of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, influenza, and the coronavirus. The high prevalence of viral diseases has been a primary factor that has contributed to the growing demand for the product across the world. Facemasks possess around 90-95% efficiency, and given their price tag, it has emerged as most cost-effective way of viral disease prevention.

Major Medical Masks Market Key players covered in the report include:

3M (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Halyard Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

KCWW (U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

ANSELL LTD. (Australia)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Prestige Ameritech (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Global Medical Masks Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Medical Masks Market Analysis 2021:

Emphasis on Distribution of PPE to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall medical mask market in recent years. The increasing prevalence of viral diseases and infections has been a primary factor that has influenced the growth of the market. But most recently, the coronavirus outbreak has created a huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) across the world. The coronavirus has spread to 80% countries across the world and the number of infected cases crossed 2.7 million. This pandemic has created a huge awareness regarding preventive measures. During these pandemic, governments as well as private organizations are putting in several efforts for distribution of personal protective equipment in several countries across the world. In April 2020, the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Health and Human Services announced that it has initiated the distribution of PPE, including a total of 192,000 NHH-95 masks to healthcare workers across New York and New Jersey.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Covid-19 Cases Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in in North America is likely to emerge as the dominant region, owing to the growing incidence of coronavirus infections in several countries across this region. As of April 2020, the United States has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases. The increasing demand for medical mask in several countries across this region will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 0.93 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will also witness considerable growth due to the rising coronavirus cases in numerous countries across the region.

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Sandler Group announced that it will be investing in the production of the non-woven line of production of respirator mask. The company plans to manufacture around 800 million masks; a step that was taken to cater to the growing demand.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Medical Masks market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Medical Masks market? Who are the key manufacturers in Medical Masks market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Medical Masks market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Medical Masks market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Medical Masks market? What are the Medical Masks market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Medical Masks industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Medical Masks market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Medical Masks industry?

