Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Nuclear Medicine market will register a 7.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7017.3 million by 2025, from $ 5220.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Nuclear Medicine business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nuclear Medicine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Nuclear Medicine, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Nuclear Medicine market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Nuclear Medicine companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Tc-99
I-123/131
In-111
Xe-133
Th-201
Ga-67
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Diagnostic
Therapeutic
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GE Healthcare
SIEMENS
Bracco Imaging
Lantheus Medical Imaging
Bayer
Mallinckrodt
Jubilant Pharma
Triad Isotopes
Eli Lilly
Nordion
China Isotope & Radiation
Dongcheng
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Nuclear Medicine market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Nuclear Medicine market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Nuclear Medicine players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Nuclear Medicine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Nuclear Medicine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Nuclear Medicine Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Nuclear Medicine Segment by Type
2.2.1 Tc-99
2.2.3 In-111
2.2.4 Xe-133
2.2.5 Th-201
2.2.6 Ga-67
2.2.7 Other
2.3 Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Nuclear Medicine Segment by Application
2.4.1 Diagnostic
2.4.2 Therapeutic
2.5 Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
….. continued
