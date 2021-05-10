Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1031 million by 2025, from $ 803.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

9-12G

below 9G

>12G

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Table of Content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 GlobalVacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Microwave Hyperthermia Device

2.2.2 Ultrasound Hyperthermia Device

2.3Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 GlobalVacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 GlobalVacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 GlobalVacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Clinics

2.4.3 Other

2.5Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 GlobalVacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 GlobalVacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 GlobalVacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

