Global IV Bags Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the IV Bags market will register a 8.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 27150 million by 2025, from $ 19360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IV Bags business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IV Bags market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IV Bags, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the IV Bags market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by IV Bags companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Flex Plastic IV Bags

Semi-rigid IV Bags

Glass Bottles

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Clinic

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Baxter

Huaren Pharmaceutical

SSY

Fresenius Kabi

Hospira

B.Braun

Renolit

Otsuka

Technoflex

Cisen Pharmaceutical

Well Pharma

CR Double-Crane

Vioser

Pharmaceutical Solutions Industry

Sippex

ICU Medical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IV Bags consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of IV Bags market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IV Bags manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IV Bags with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of IV Bags submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IV Bags Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 IV Bags Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 IV Bags Segment by Type

2.2.1 Flex Plastic IV Bags

2.2.2 Semi-rigid IV Bags

2.2.3 Glass Bottles

2.3 IV Bags Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global IV Bags Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global IV Bags Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global IV Bags Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 IV Bags Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Clinic

2.4.3 Other

2.5 IV Bags Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global IV Bags Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global IV Bags Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global IV Bags Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

