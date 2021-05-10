Global Powered Surgical Instruments market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Powered Surgical Instruments market will register a 3.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2205.9 million by 2025, from $ 1905 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Powered Surgical Instruments business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Powered Surgical Instruments market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Powered Surgical Instruments, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Powered Surgical Instruments market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Powered Surgical Instruments companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Electric-powered

Battery-powered

Pneumatic-powered

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Orthopedic

ENT

Cardiothoracic

Neurology

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Table of Content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Powered Surgical Instruments Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Powered Surgical Instruments Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Powered Surgical Instruments Segment by Type

2.2.1 Microwave Hyperthermia Device

2.2.2 Ultrasound Hyperthermia Device

2.3 Powered Surgical Instruments Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Powered Surgical Instruments Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Powered Surgical Instruments Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Powered Surgical Instruments Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Powered Surgical Instruments Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Clinics

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Powered Surgical Instruments Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Powered Surgical Instruments Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Powered Surgical Instruments Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Powered Surgical Instruments Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

