Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market will register a 2.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1023.4 million by 2025, from $ 927.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Offline

Online

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

OMRON

Andon

A&D

NISSEI

Panasonic

Microlife

Beurer

Hill-Rom

Citizen

Yuwell

Rossmax

Kingyield

Homedics

Sejoy

Bosch + Sohn

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Segment by Type

2.2.1 Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

2.2.2 Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Segment by Application

2.4.1 Offline

2.4.2 Online

2.5 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

