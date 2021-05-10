Global  Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for year  2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

On-Premises



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Limelight Networks

StackPath

AWS

Google

Deutsche Telekom

Akamai Technologies

IBM

AT&T

Quantil

Microsoft

Broadpeak

Citrix Systems

CenturyLink

Fastly

Verizon Digital Media Services

G-Core Labs

Comcast Technology Solutions

OnApp Limited

Cloudflare

NTT Communications

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-Based

2.2.2 On-Premises

2.3 Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)



2.4.2 Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

2.4.3 Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

2.5 Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….. continued

