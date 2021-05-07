Functional Beverages Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global functional beverages market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Functional Beverage Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fortified Juice, Energy Drink, Sports Drink, Dairy-based Beverage, Enhanced Water, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Departmental Stores, Health Stores, Online Stores, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other functional beverages market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the key players in the functional beverage market include:

Glanbia Plc.

Kraft Heinz Company

Universal Nutrition

Danone S.A.

The Coca-Cola Company

Red Bull GmbH

Nestle S.A.

The Hain Celestial Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

The functional beverage market analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the functional beverage market primarily focusing on the growth trajectories. These include functional beverage market trends, key drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. It also emphasizes on major industry developments of the market and other interesting insights of the market. Besides this, the report presents a list of significant players and prime strategies adopted by them to gain a foothold in the competition. For more information on the report, log on to the company website.

High Nutritional Properties of Functional Beverage to Help Market Gain Impetus

The growing trend of health consciousness is further propelling the demand for healthier drinks. The increase in demand for healthy drinks has replaced carbonated drinks in the overall market. As per a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights™, the aforementioned factor is likely to promote the overall functional beverage market growth. Apart from that, functional beverages consist of potentials to aid heart health, immune health, boost energy, helping in weight loss, and others and this is also anticipated to attract high functional beverage market revenue in the forecast period.

On the contrary, the high price of functional beverages may cause hindrance to the market in the long run. Nevertheless, the non-alcoholic nature of functional beverages makes the market open for people of all age categories, and this is predicted to further increase the overall functional beverage market size in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Functional Beverages Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Functional Beverages Market:

