Global Automotive LED Lighting Sales Market Size, Top Countries Statistics, Scope, Sales, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2027

The automotive lighting system of a motor vehicle consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the conspicuity of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

A light-emitting diode (LED) is a two-lead semiconductor light source. It is a p–n junction diode, which emits light when activated. When a suitable voltage is applied to the leads, electrons are able to recombine with electron holes within the device, releasing energy in the form of photons. This effect is called electroluminescence, and the color of the light (corresponding to the energy of the photon) is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor.

Because of their long life, fast switching times, and their ability to be seen in broad daylight due to their high output and focus, LEDs have been used in brake lights for cars’ high-mounted brake lights, and in turn signals for some time, but many vehicles now use LEDs for their rear light clusters. The use in brakes improves safety, due to a great reduction in the time needed to light fully, or faster rise time, up to 0.5 second faster than an incandescent bulb. This gives drivers behind more time to react. In a dual intensity circuit (rear markers and brakes) if the LEDs are not pulsed at a fast enough frequency, they can create a phantom array, where ghost images of the LED will appear if the eyes quickly scan across the array. White LED headlamps are starting to be used. Using LEDs has styling advantages because LEDs can form much thinner lights than incandescent lamps with parabolic reflectors.

In a word, Automotive LED lighting is the automotive lighting using LED.

Europe is the largest supplier of Automotive LED Lighting with market share of 42% in 2017. Followed Europe, China is the second largest supplier, with market share of 20.7%.

Europe is the largest consumption market of Automotive LED Lighting with market share of 41% in 2017. China is also the second largest consumption market, following Europe, occupying 22.7% market share.

China is becoming a more and more important market both in production and consumption market. It enjoyed the fast development speed in the last several years.

The global Automotive LED Lighting market was valued at USD 8865.3 in 2020 and will reach USD 15370 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2027.

The global Automotive LED Lighting market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive LED Lighting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Automotive LED Lighting Sales industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Automotive LED Lighting Sales by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Automotive LED Lighting Sales market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with Key players/manufacturers:

Koito

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

Hella

Stanley

OSRAM

ZKW Group

Varroc

Car Lighting District

GUANGZHOU LEDO ELECTRONIC

CN360

Easelook

TUFF PLUS

Dahao Automotive

Bymea Lighting

Sammoon Lighting

FSL Autotech

Hoja Lighting

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Automotive LED Lighting Sales market is primarily split into:

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting

By the end users/application, Automotive LED Lighting Sales market report covers the following segments:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

