Fortified Edible Oil Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global fortified edible oil market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Fortified Edible Oil Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Soy Oil, Palm Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Sunflower Oil, Canola Oil, Olive Oil, Others), By Micronutrient (Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other fortified edible oil market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global fortified edible oil market are

Adani Wilmar

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Bunge Limited (U.S.)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Nestle S.A.

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited (India)

Liberty Oil Mills (India)

Lam Soon Group and Borges International Group

Highlights of the Report

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and studies factors that promote, restrict, challenge, and provide opportunities to the market during the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. It also offers information on the market figures, including the base and forecast figure and CAGR, coupled with the detailed segmentation of the market and names of leading segments. Besides this, the report offers interesting insights, key industry developments, and other fortified edible oil market trends prevalent during the forecast duration. The report is based on a thorough survey on the market by analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ and is available for sale on the company website.

The procedure of increasing the nutritional value of edible oil by adding special micronutrients to it is known as oil fortification. As per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), March 2017, a majority of all edible oil processing and manufacturing industries should fortify edible oil with Vitamin A and D within June 2017 including industry partners such as Patanjali. Such efforts taken by governments are likely to help increase the global edible oil market size. A recent report published by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Fortified Edible Oil Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Soy Oil, Palm Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Sunflower Oil, Canola Oil, Olive Oil, Others), By Micronutrient (Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” studies the market and its growth trajectories in details.

Regional Analysis for Fortified Edible Oil Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Fortified Edible Oil Market:

