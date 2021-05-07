Food-grade Gases Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global food-grade gases market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Food-grade Gases Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide), By Application (Freezing & Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other food-grade gases market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of prominent companies that are operating in the global food grade gases market are:

Linde plc. (UK)

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (US)

Gulf Cryo (Kuwait)

Air Liquide (France)

Airgas Inc. (US)

SOL Group (Italy)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)

Wesfarmers Limited (Australia)

Massy Group (Spain)

Parker Hannifin GmbH (Germany).

Food grade gases are used as additives in several foods for enhancing the visual appearance, freshness, and quality. These gases are normally used in the production phases of the foods. The low cost of the products has led to a wider adoption in diverse foods. Their applications in packaged foods have offered several opportunities for growth for the companies operating in this market. The increasing demand for food grade gases will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Nitrogen, carbon di-oxide, and oxygen are a few of the several gases that are used in the food and beverage industry as food grade gases. Applications in bakery products, confectionary foods, and other such products will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global food grade gases market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Regional Analysis for Food-grade Gases Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Food-grade Gases Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Food-grade Gases Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Food-grade Gases Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

