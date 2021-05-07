Beverage Containers Market 2021 impact of COVID-19 on Global Future Growth, Leading Players, Industry Updates, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global Beverage Containers Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Beverage Containers Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Beverage Containers Market Share in global regions.

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Beverage Containers market for 2018-2023.Metal containers, the second leading beverage container type in unit terms due to widespread use in the sizable soft drink and beer markets, will register minimal growth as a result of declining soft drink and beer production. However, good prospects are expected in fast-growing beverages such as energy drinks and eight-ounce soft drink cans. Demand for aluminum bottles will increase rapidly from a low base due to their upscale appearance, which provides a key element of product differentiation. Glass container demand will expand modestly, helped by the entrenched position of bottles in wine packaging and robust gains in markets such as RTD tea and other nonalcoholic RTD beverages, where glass’ premium image continues to be a marketing advantage. Demographic trends, particularly above-average growth in the 55 and over population, an important wine cohort, will also aid glass container demand. Declining demand for paperboard containers will stem from continued supplantation of gabletop cartons by plastic bottles and aseptic cartons by pouches. However, healthy growth for soymilk, which utilizes a significant amount of paperboard containers, will boost demand. Additionally, bag-in-box wine containers will see robust gains based on their convenience and ongoing efforts to improve their image.Flourishing demand for alternatives to the carbonated drinks along with increasing consumer preferences for single serving containers is expected to drive beverage containers market growth over the forecast period. In addition, these containers also assist in minimizing post production damage which is further expected to fuel the industry demand. However, the industry is likely to gain its potential due to intense expansion of the energy and specialty drinks industry along with product innovations such as shaped and vented cans. In addition, inroads by cans in the craft beer market are estimated to support the beverage container market demand. Robust increase in demand for aluminium bottles can be subjected to the upscale appearance as well as product differentiation offered in beer industry. Asia Pacific beverage containers market size accumulated around 34% of the overall industry share in 2014. The surge in the industry is due to increasing demand for glass bottles from beer industry in the region over the forecast period.Over the next five years, this Report projects that Beverage Containers will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 64300 million by 2023, from US$ 54500 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Beverage Containers Market Report are:-

Tetra Laval International

Stora Enso Oyj

Owens-Illinois

Crown Holdings

Mondi

Amcor Limited

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

…



Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paperboard

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Milk

Fruit Beverages

Sports Beverages

Ready-To-Drink Tea

Enhanced Water

Beverage Containers

Wine

Distilled Spirit



North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Beverage Containers Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Beverage Containers Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Beverage Containers Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Beverage Containers Segment by Type

2.3 Beverage Containers Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Beverage Containers Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Beverage Containers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Beverage Containers Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Beverage Containers Segment by Application

2.5 Beverage Containers Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Beverage Containers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Beverage Containers Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Beverage Containers Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Beverage Containers by Players

3.1 Global Beverage Containers Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Beverage Containers Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Beverage Containers Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Beverage Containers Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Beverage Containers Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Beverage Containers Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Beverage Containers Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Beverage Containers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Beverage Containers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Beverage Containers Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Beverage Containers by Regions

4.1 Beverage Containers by Regions

4.1.1 Global Beverage Containers Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Beverage Containers Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Beverage Containers Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Beverage Containers Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Beverage Containers Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Beverage Containers Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Beverage Containers Distributors

10.3 Beverage Containers Customer

11 Global Beverage Containers Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

