The increasing launch of effective drugs is a key factor driving the “U.S. Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market Size” says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT)” Market,Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Calcimimetics, Vitamin D Analogues, and Phosphate Binders), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels, and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026.” The secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment (SHPT) market was valued at USD 4.34 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0%. As per the report the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market on the basis of drug class is segmented into calcimimetics, vitamin d analogues, and phosphate binders.

The calcimimetics segment is expected to hold maximum share during the forecast period owing to the numerous generic substitutes of Cinacalcet in the U.S. along with the rising demand for potent and specific therapy for the treatment of SHPT. For instance, according to a national survey conducted by American Journal of Kidney Diseases the use of Cinacalcet has increased from 23% to 31% between 2014 and 2017

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market by inculcating valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Numerous approaches and methods are implemented to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, it offers a detailed analysis and information as per market segments, helping readers to get an inclusive overview of the market.

Major Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Key players covered in the report include:

Amgen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)

AbbVie Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Analysis 2021:

Emerging Guidelines By Government Authorities Will Boost Growth

The increasing government initiatives for improvising secondary hyperparathyroidism management will create growth opportunities for the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market. The aim of SHPT treatment is to manage the biochemical markers of bone and mineral metabolism, which are directly linked to cardiovascular events and bone fractures by extensive epidemiologic evidence. International & national organizations in the U.S. and working groups such as the National Kidney Foundation have published various clinical guidance documents to encourage best practices in managing SHPT. Furthermore, increasing awareness about SHPT in physicians, as well as clinical specialists, have improved the treatment regimen for its management. The improvement in earlier identification and assessment of SHPT for mineral metabolism in CKD & ESRD will have a positive impact on secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market growth. The reduction in associated complications for the management of SHPT is expected to accelerate growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Kidney Disease Will Stimulate Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease among geriatric population as well as general population will enable the growth of the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 15% of U.S adults, which, is, 37 million people are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Additionally, CKD is found more common in people aged 65 years or older than in people aged 45-64 years. The rising cases of renal disease and increasing patient pool will have a significant impact on the market. The increasing cost burden for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism will further encourage growth of the market. In addition, the launch of generic form of Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets will bode well for the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market. For instance, Cipla Inc. and its subsidiary Cipla USA Inc. announced the launch of a generic form of Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in USA. Moreover, Amgen Inc. announced the USFDA approval of Parsabiv for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The approval for Parsabiv will also aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) market? Who are the key manufacturers in Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) market? What are the Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) industry?

Table of Content:

1 Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Overview

1.1 Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Product Overview

1.2 Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market

2.8 Key Company Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) by Application

4.1 Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) by Application

5 North America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

