The global “Mobility Devices” Market is projected to reach USD 14.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Staggering rate of growth of geriatric population across the globe will be one of the crucial factors driving this market in the upcoming decade. Old age entails a plethora of disorders that generally restrict mobility in aged individuals and render them helpless. Given the rate at which the world population is ageing, the demand for devices aiding mobility is likely to spike. According the UN’s Population Division, DESA, people at or above 60 years of age are currently numbered at 962 million. In the next three decades, the global geriatric population will reach 2.1 billion, predicts the DESA. Furthermore, old people are more susceptible to accidents associated deteriorating motor functions. For instance, the National Council of Aging estimates about 2.8 million aged Americans are rushed to hospital emergency rooms annually as a result of falling. Thus, a combination of aging and mishaps associated with the process will fuel the mobility devices market trends during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ shares the above and other valuable market information in its recent report, titled "Mobility Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Walking Aids, and Others); By End-user (Personal Users and Institutional Users); and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026", which states that the value of this market was at USD 8.75 billion in 2018.

Exhaustive research into profiles of market players, their strategies, and their product offerings;

Meticulous study of the different market segments;

In-depth analysis of the factors driving and challenging the market; and

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional developments shaping the market.

Major Mobility Devices Market Key players covered in the report include:

MEYRA GmbH

Permobil

Sunrise Medical Limited

Invacare Corporation

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

21st Century Scientific, Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Ottobock

Global Mobility Devices Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Mobility Devices Market Analysis 2021:

Growing Aging Population and Rise in Mobility Impairment Disorders to Drive the Market

The older population around the globe is continuously growing at an unprecedented rate. Aging decreases the ability to move and reduces the ability to perform physical tasks to maintain independent functioning among the elderly population. The growing older population count is likely to increase the percentage usage of mobile devices during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, the global population aged 60 years or over was around 962 million and is projected to reach about 2.1 billion by 2050. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, cerebral palsy, and muscular dystrophy among every age group is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced mobility aid devices during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Pack; Europe to Follow Closely

Among regions, North America is set to dominate the mobility devices market share owing to the rising prevalence mobility-related disorders in the region. Coupled with this is the increasing number of aged people in the region, which will propel the regional market.

Europe is anticipated to be the second most dominant region in this market on account of high proportion of aged people with mobility impairment. Asia-Pacific is touted to be the most promising region as geriatric population in the region is growing, while unmet needs of the people in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will create lucrative market opportunities.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mobility-devices-market-100520

Focus on Patient Safety and Comfort to Drive Innovation Among Players

“Strengthening market position is expected to be the primary focus of key players in this market”, says one of our lead analysts. One of the leading strategies adopted is increasing investment in innovation to come up with novel solutions, keeping patient comfort and safety in mind. Some players are also expanding their global presence through collaborations and acquisitions.

Industry Developments:

November 2019: GF Health Products launched its new Lumex Clinical Care Recliner. The device is wide, has a capacity to carry 450 pounds of weights, and boasts of a unique Drop Arm feature, which enables easy lateral transfer for the patient and the caregiver.

November 2019: German prosthetic major, Ottobock, acquired Belgian O&P specialist, Vigo, to expand its signature PatientCare Network in Europe. The company aims at targeting the patient pool in Belgium and in Poland. This will enable Ottobock to enhance the quality of its products as well as establish a strong regional distribution channel.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Mobility Devices market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Mobility Devices market? Who are the key manufacturers in Mobility Devices market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Mobility Devices market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Mobility Devices market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Mobility Devices market? What are the Mobility Devices market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Mobility Devices industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Mobility Devices market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Mobility Devices industry?

