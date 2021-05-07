The global “mHealth” market size is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center’s first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011, 96% of Americans own a cell phone. Out of which ,81% of the American use smartphones. While roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults own desktop or laptop computers, furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced smartphones and wearable devices will consequently aid the mHealth market share, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights. For instance, OnePlus launched a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition has various features including electrochromic glass technology. In addition, Fitbit CEO James said in a statement, “We see ourselves evenly split between being a consumer company and being a health company.”

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “mHealth Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Sleep Trackers, Fitness Trackers, Glucose Monitors, BP Monitors, Cardiac Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Fitness & Wellness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 34.28 billion in 2018. The mHealth market report implements a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the smart building market. Combined with the market analysis proficiencies and data integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

Major MHealth Market Key players covered in the report include:

Bayer MHealth

Medtronic

Apple

AirStrip

AliveCor, Inc.

BioTelemetry Inc.

athenahealth

AgaMatrix

LifeWatch Services, Inc.

Philips

iHealth

AT&T

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies

Cerner Corporation

Nokia

Get Request a Sample Copy of the MHealth Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mhealth-market-100266

Global mHealth Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

MHealth Market Analysis 2021:

Growing Geriatric Population to Spur Business Opportunities for the Market

The increasing demand for mHealth solutions around the globe, owing to its user-friendly benefits and high calling efficiency in handling an emergency situation, will aid the mHealth market revenue in the forthcoming years. The increasing number of mHealth applications such as chronic disease management, remote monitoring owing to its cost-effective advantage will further fuel demand for mHealth solutions in the foreseeable future. The growing geriatric population will also contribute positively to the growth of the market. For instance, people above the age of 65, are more prone to chronic ailments; in the U.S., 40 million people, i.e., around 12.9% of the population is above 65 years. Thus, there is a colossal scope for the mHealth market in the countries where the geriatric population is surging.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mhealth-market-100266

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Bolster Growth in Europe

Europe held significant share in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing cases of cardiovascular health diseases and diabetes will enable speedy growth of the market in Europe. The rising demand for remote patient monitoring for people deprived of basic medical facilities due to geographical barriers will further create new sales opportunities for the market in Europe. The mHealth market size in North America stood at USD 10.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. The presence of key players will boost the mHealth market trends in North America. Additionally, the increasing burden of chronic diseases across the U.S will further propel the growth of the market in North America.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of MHealth market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global MHealth market? Who are the key manufacturers in MHealth market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the MHealth market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of MHealth market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of MHealth market? What are the MHealth market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global MHealth industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of MHealth market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of MHealth industry?

Frequently Ask Question :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mhealth-market-100266

Table of Content:

1 MHealth Market Overview

1.1 MHealth Product Overview

1.2 MHealth Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global MHealth Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global MHealth Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global MHealth Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global MHealth Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global MHealth Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global MHealth Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global MHealth Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global MHealth Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global MHealth Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global MHealth Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America MHealth Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe MHealth Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific MHealth Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America MHealth Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa MHealth Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global MHealth Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by MHealth Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by MHealth Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players MHealth Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company MHealth Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 MHealth Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 MHealth Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by MHealth Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in MHealth as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into MHealth Market

2.8 Key Company MHealth Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global MHealth Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global MHealth Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global MHealth Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global MHealth Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global MHealth Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global MHealth Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global MHealth Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global MHealth Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global MHealth Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global MHealth Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America MHealth Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America MHealth Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific MHealth Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific MHealth Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe MHealth Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe MHealth Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America MHealth Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America MHealth Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa MHealth Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa MHealth Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global MHealth by Application

4.1 MHealth Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global MHealth Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global MHealth Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global MHealth Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions MHealth Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America MHealth by Application

4.5.2 Europe MHealth by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific MHealth by Application

4.5.4 Latin America MHealth by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa MHealth by Application

5 North America MHealth Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America MHealth Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America MHealth Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America MHealth Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America MHealth Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe MHealth Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe MHealth Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe MHealth Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe MHealth Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe MHealth Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific MHealth Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific MHealth Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific MHealth Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific MHealth Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific MHealth Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines MHealth Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Related Reports :

Mobility Devices Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.

Ocular Implants Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.

Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.

Vision Care Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.

Biobanking Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.

Digital PCR Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.

Electronic Health Records Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.