The global “Immune Thrombocytopenia” Market is likely to derive growth from recent advancements in treatment methods of the disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.54% during the forecast period.

Immune thrombocytopenia is a serious blood disorder that occurs due to physical injuries, infections, deficiencies, and other wounds. The adverse effects of the disease have led to a high emphasis on the research and development of newer drugs and therapeutic procedures associated with the treatment of the disease. Growing emphasis on R&D will attract huge investments and yield better products. The increasing number of product launches, coupled with advancements in betterment of existing products will have a direct impact on the growth of the market tin the coming years. Although there are very few options available for treatment of the disease, advancements in ongoing clinical trials have shown promise.

The report segments the market based on disease type, treatment type, and regional demographics. Several aspects of the market have been discussed in detail, with focus on growth drivers, leading product types, and major companies. The report highlights key companies that are operating in the market and projects companies that are likely to lead the market in the coming years. Besides this, forecast figures of the market have been drawn through extensive research analysis methods, for the period of 2019-2026.

Major Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Key players covered in the report include:

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Rigel Immune Thrombocytopenia, Inc.

Dova Immune Thrombocytopenia

Grifols S.A

CSL Limited

Octapharma AG

Intas Immune Thrombocytopenia Ltd.

Saol Therapeutics

Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis 2021:

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Coming Years

Based on regional demographics, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these regions, the market in North America will witness the highest growth in the coming years, driven by easier access to treatment and favourable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the presence of major market players, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of blood disorders will have a positive influence on market growth. The ITP market in North America was valued at USD 1.58 Billion in 2018 and is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to market growth in recent years. As a result of healthy market competition, companies are looking to adopt standout business strategies, with a view to establishing a stronghold. The increasing number of merger and acquisitions have accounted for a significant market growth rate. In 2018, Dova Immune Thrombocytopenia announced a collaboration with Shanghai Fosun Immune Thrombocytopenia for the development and distribution of Doptelet in China and Hong Kong. Similarly, Novartis announced the acquisition of oncology and pipeline department of Glaxo Smith Kline plc. The company plans to extend its business across the world and establish a wider customer reach.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.58 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as higher access to treatment of ITP, larger presence of key market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of rare blood disorders are expected to positively influence immune thrombocytopenia market in North America. Moreover, increasing infrastructure facilities and higher investments in the development of novel therapeutic molecules for management of ITP in North America are also prominently anticipated to boost the adoption of immune thrombocytopenia treatment in the region during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of market value. Rising awareness about idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura in Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the demand for thrombopoietin receptor agonist based treatment during the forecast period. Patients in India, China, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific are expected to adopt intravenous drugs like TPO-RA and immunoglobulins to improve the disorder. Promacta/Revolade manufactured by Novartis AG is expected to lose its patent in Japan by the end of 2021. This patent expiry is a critical determinant of the declining trend to be experienced by the TPO-RA drug class in the country. Additionally, the prospective launch of TAVALISSE in the Japanese market by 2022 could prove to be a driving factor for others treatment segment.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Immune Thrombocytopenia market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Immune Thrombocytopenia market? Who are the key manufacturers in Immune Thrombocytopenia market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Immune Thrombocytopenia market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Immune Thrombocytopenia market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Immune Thrombocytopenia market? What are the Immune Thrombocytopenia market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Immune Thrombocytopenia industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Immune Thrombocytopenia market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Immune Thrombocytopenia industry?

