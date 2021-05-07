Global  Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for year 2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Pick to Light System
Automatic Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Assembly & Manufacturing
Retail & E-Commerce
Pharma & Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Conveyco
Aioi-Systems Co
Daifuku
SSI SCHAEFER
Dematic
Murata Machinery
Sick AG
Honeywell
Knapp AG
Kardex Group
Weidmuller
CREFORM (Yazaki-Kako)
Banner
Swisslog
Hans Turck GmbH
ULMA Handling Systems
Lightning Pick Technologies
Bastian Solutions
Vanderlande
Wenglor Sensonic
KBS Industrieelektronik
Insystems Automation
ATOX Sistemas
Falcon Autotech
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology Segment by Type
2.2.1 Pick to Light System
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology Segment by Application
2.4.1 Assembly & Manufacturing
2.4.2 Retail & E-Commerce
2.4.3 Pharma & Cosmetics
2.4.4 Food & Beverages
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Goods to Person (G2P) Systems & Technology Market Size by Application
….. continued
