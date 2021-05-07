Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Siemens

Robert Bosch GmbH

Verint Systems

Honeywell International, Inc.

Avigilon

Panasonic

PureTech Systems

IntelliVision

Viseum

Objectvideo, Inc.

Qognify

Infinova

Mirasys

Advantech

VCA Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Camera-based Systems

2.3 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI Sector

2.4.2 Government and Public Sector

2.4.3 Industrial Sector

2.4.4 Retail Sector

2.4.5 Transport and Logistics Sector

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software by Players

3.1 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software by Regions

4.1 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

..…continued.

