Global Social Media Analytics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Social Media Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Social Media Analytics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Social Media Analytics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Social Media Analytics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Customer Segmentation and Targeting

Multichannel Campaign Management

Competitor Benchmarking

Customer Behavioral Analysis

Marketing Measurement

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

GoodData

Oracle

Adobe Systems

SAS Institute

Salesforce

Brandwatch

Clarabridge

Talkwalker

Netbase Solutions

Cision US

Crimson Hexagon

Digimind

Sysomos

Unmetric

Simply Measured

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Social Media Analytics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Social Media Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Social Media Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Social Media Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Social Media Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Social Media Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Social Media Analytics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Customer Segmentation and Targeting

2.2.2 Customer Segmentation and Targeting

2.2.3 Competitor Benchmarking

2.2.4 Customer Behavioral Analysis

2.2.5 Marketing Measurement

2.2.6 Other

2.3 Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Social Media Analytics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

2.4.2 Telecommunications and IT

2.4.3 Retail

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Government

2.4.6 Media and Entertainment

2.4.7 Transportation and Logistics

2.4.8 Others

2.5 Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Social Media Analytics by Players

3.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Social Media Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Social Media Analytics by Regions

4.1 Social Media Analytics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Social Media Analytics Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Social Media Analytics Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application

..…continued.

