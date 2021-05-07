Global Smart Facility Management (FM)market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Facility Management (FM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Smart Facility Management (FM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Energy Management

Infrastructure Management

Property Management

Security

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Hotel Industry

Administration

Food Industry

Retailing

Education

Transport & Logistics

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Table of Content :

Table of Contents

Global Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Facility Management (FM)Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-Based

2.2.2 Cloud-Based

2.3 Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Smart Facility Management (FM)Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

2.5 Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

