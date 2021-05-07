Global Smart Facility Management (FM)market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Facility Management (FM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Smart Facility Management (FM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Energy Management
Infrastructure Management
Property Management
Security
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Healthcare
Hotel Industry
Administration
Food Industry
Retailing
Education
Transport & Logistics
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content :
Table of Contents
Global Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Smart Facility Management (FM)Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-Based
2.2.2 Cloud-Based
2.3 Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Smart Facility Management (FM)Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
2.5 Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Smart Facility Management (FM)Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
