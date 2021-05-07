Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Logistics market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cold Chain Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Americold Logistics

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

SSI SCHAEFER

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Preferred Freezer Services

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

DHL

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

SCG Logistics

Best Cold Chain

X2 Group

BioStorage Technologies

JWD Group

OOCL Logistics

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

CWT Limited

Nichirei Logistics Group

AIT

ColdEX

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cold Chain Logistics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cold Chain Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold Chain Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold Chain Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cold Chain Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Airways

2.2.2 Airways

2.2.3 Seaways

2.3 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Cold Chain Logistics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food and Beverages

2.4.2 Healthcare

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

\

3 Global Cold Chain Logistics by Players

3.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cold Chain Logistics by Regions

4.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

..…continued.

