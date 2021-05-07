Global Facility Management for Health Caremarket Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Facility Management for Health Care market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Facility Management for Health Care value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Plumbing
Air Conditioning Maintenance
Fire Protection Systems
Mechanical & Electrical Maintenance
Cleaning and Pest Control
Laundry
Catering
Waste Management
Security
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Hospital
Ambulatory Service Centers
Long-Term Health Facilities
Clinics
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content :
Table of Contents
Global Facility Management for Health CareMarket Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Facility Management for Health CareMarket Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Facility Management for Health CareMarket Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Facility Management for Health CareSegment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-Based
2.2.2 Cloud-Based
2.3 Facility Management for Health CareMarket Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Facility Management for Health CareMarket Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Facility Management for Health CareMarket Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Facility Management for Health CareSegment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
2.5 Facility Management for Health CareMarket Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Facility Management for Health CareMarket Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Facility Management for Health CareMarket Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
