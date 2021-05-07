Global 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for year 2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Airways
Roadways
Seaways
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and fo
recast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Food Clod Chain Logistics
Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Americold Logistics
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
DSV
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Preferred Freezer Services
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
SCG Logistics
Best Cold Chain
X2 Group
BioStorage Technologies
JWD Group
OOCL Logistics
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
CWT Limited
Nichirei Logistics Group
AIT
ColdEX
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Airways
2.2.2 Airways
2.2.3 Seaways
2.3 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food Clod Chain Logistics
2.4.2 Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics
2.4.3 Others
2.5 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
….. continued
