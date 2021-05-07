Global Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for Aerospacemarket Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Commercial Aviation
Military Aviation
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content :
Table of Contents
Global Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for AerospaceMarket Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for AerospaceMarket Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for AerospaceMarket Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for AerospaceSegment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-Based
2.2.2 Cloud-Based
2.3 Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for AerospaceMarket Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for AerospaceMarket Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for AerospaceMarket Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for AerospaceSegment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
2.5 Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for AerospaceMarket Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for AerospaceMarket Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing for AerospaceMarket Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
